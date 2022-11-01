One man dead, another wounded in kitchen knife fight in Bronx

A kitchen knife fight in a Bronx apartment ended with one man dead and another wounded on Monday, sources said.

The men, ages 38 and 53, got into an argument in the home on E. 136th St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 7:40 p.m., according to police.

The disagreement escalated when they began fighting with knives.

The 38-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and the 53-year-old man had cuts to his arms, cops said.

Both were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where the younger man died.

The older man was taken into custody and charges against him were pending.

Their names were not immediately released.