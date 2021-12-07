One man dead, another wounded in shooting at Queens home

A fight inside a Queens home Monday night erupted in gunfire that killed one man and wounded another, cops said.

The two men were arguing with four other men who were wearing surgical masks at the house on 111th Ave. at 176th St. in Jamaica just before 5:30 p.m., police said.

At least one member of the masked group opened fire, hitting a 40-year-old man in the head and chest and a 25-year-old man in the leg and shoulder, cops said.

The victims stumbled out to the street. Medics rushed both to Jamaica Hospital but the older man couldn’t be saved.

Police were still looking for the suspects and didn’t immediately release the names of the shooting victims.