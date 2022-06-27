One man dead, another wounded in separate shooting incidents

Two separate shootings in a nearly two-week period in the City of Carlsbad do not appear related as one man died and another was injured, said a Carlsbad Police Department spokesperson.

Capt. Jesse Rodriguez said detectives were waiting for an autopsy report for an unidentified man found dead June 12 in the 700 block of Elgin Street.

He said police did not release the deceased’s name at the request of family.

The man was discovered with a gunshot wound on his person after police responded to a shot’s fired call around 2:40 a.m. on June 12, according to a Carlsbad Police Department news release.

The man died after being transported to Carlsbad Medical Center, the release stated.

Eddy County CrimeStoppers offered a reward up to $4,000 for the arrest of a suspect, read a Facebook post from the crimefighting organization.

People with potential information should call 575-887-1888 or toll free 844-786-7227 or use the mobile phone application P 3 Tips.

Rodriguez said officers responded to another shooting June 25 at the Stop N Shop at 2205 West Church Street around 1 p.m.

A confrontation between two men in the parking lot, led to one of the men getting shot in the wrist.

A heavy-set man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired three times at the victim, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Rodriguez said the second shot apparently wounded the victim.

His identity was not released by Rodriguez and he said detectives had “good leads” in finding a suspect.

He described both shootings as random events during the month of June.

“These things are not related. People are upset and just so happens they involve firearms,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information on should contact Det. Tim Nyce at the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 or contact Eddy County CrimeStoppers.

