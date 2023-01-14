One man dead and another wounded in downtown Turlock shooting, police report

A 21-year-old man has died and a 20-year-old remains in the hospital in stable condition after an early Saturday shooting in downtown Turlock.

The man who died is Romeo Portillo, according to a Turlock Police Department news release. The release did not identify the 20-year-old in the hospital. The two were passengers in a car being driven by 22-year-old Gary Jackson. Both were taken to the hospital, but Portillo later died.

The release said all three men are Patterson residents. Police arrested Jackson, according to the release, and he is being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on suspicion of possession of a loaded and concealed firearm. The Sheriff’s Department’s website lists his bail as $3,000.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting involved two groups of people and more than one firearm was used.

Turlock police dispatch received a 911 call at 2:06 a.m. from a man reporting a shooting in the area of Market Street and South Broadway in downtown. Responding officers found evidence that at least one person had been shot, but the people involved in the shooting were not at the scene.

“The motive for the shooting is not yet clear,” according to the release, “but evidence further suggests the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a local bar and does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

Officers found a gray 2018 Honda sedan in the area of East Main Street and Bonita Avenue. That is about two miles east of where the shooting was reported. The release states Jackson was the driver and the two other Patterson men were his passengers.

A Modesto Fire Department incident summary report states firefighters were dispatched at 2:15 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at East Main and Bonita. The incident report includes a photo of an upside down vehicle in the street. The report and news release do not state how the vehicle crashed, and officials did not respond to requests for comment.

“This investigation is a top priority for our detectives and we ask that anyone who may have information about the identity of any involved Individuals to please come forward,” Detective Sgt. Victor Barcelos said in the news release.

Turlock police ask anyone with information to call Detective Gina Giovacchini at 209-668-6539. People also can contact the Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780 or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

The department also participates in the Crime Stoppers program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.