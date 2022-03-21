One man dead after apartment fire, Oshkosh police say

OSHKOSH - A person was pronounced dead Monday after a blaze in an apartment complex in the 100 block of west 24th Avenue, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Firefighters and police were called about 12:10 p.m. Monday for a report of heavy smoke inside an apartment. They rushed an occupant of the apartment to a local hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

RELATED: 'Above and beyond by miles': Family thanks Oshkosh police for rescue from house fire

The fire and the person's death are under investigation by police and the Oshkosh Fire Department. The department shared few other details.

No other injuries were reported, nor were other residents displaced.

Anyone with information about the death, or the fire, is asked to call Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-5477; or via the P3 app.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: One man dead after Oshkosh apartment complex fire, police say