One man dead in a Broward home, cops say. One woman charged with first degree murder

David J. Neal
·1 min read

A death investigation from Friday led to a Saturday arrest on a premeditated murder charge, Pembroke Pines police say.

After about a day of searching, Pines cops arrested Michelle Gibb, 57. Pines police said Gibb was a temporary resident at the home in the 400 block of Northwest 106th Terrace where they found the body of a man at 6:54 p.m. Friday. Her permanent address is listed in Broward County court records as being in Big Pine Key.

Pines police have yet to release the victim’s name.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

One man found shot dead overnight at a Broward apartment complex, police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspicious Death Investigated In Pembroke Pines

    Police are looking for a woman after a man was found dead inside a Pembroke Pines home.

  • Roman Psychological Warfare in Britain? Archaeologists Think They've Found the Key

    Zocha_KBack in 2016, before the days of COVID, investors were feeling confident about the travel industry. In the process of clearing land to construct a new shopping and hotel complex in Leicester, England, construction workers stumbled across a Roman site. Under the floor of a large second century CE town house, archeologists unearthed an unusual key handle. It shows a grizzly scene: a barbarian in the process of being eaten by a lion while four barbarian boys—their eyes practically bulging ou

  • Expedition discovers island believed world's northernmost

    A team of Arctic researchers from Denmark say they accidentally discovered what they believe is the world’s northernmost island located off Greenland's coast. The scientists from the University of Copenhagen initially thought they had arrived at Oodaaq, an island discovered by a Danish survey team in 1978, to collect samples during an expedition that was conducted in July. “We were convinced that the island we were standing on was Oodaaq, which until then was registered as the world’s northernmost island,” said expedition leader Morten Rasch of the university’s department of geosciences and natural resource management.

  • Hurricane Ida going to be dangerous cat 4 storm

    Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a major category 4 hurricane on Sunday evening. Ida strengthened into a category 1 hurricane and made landfall on the Isle of Youth, Cuba, earlier this afternoon. Ida is expected to continue to move northwest over the warm Gulf waters and towards Louisiana. It is forecast to become a Cat 2 Saturday evening, then a major Cat 4 hurricane Sunday morning. Sustained winds of 150 mph are possible when Ida makes landfall Sunday evening. Life-threatening impacts are likely in our area. Storm surge of 7 - 11 feet is expected in coastal areas; 5-7 feet forecast for Lake Pontchartrain. Rainfall totals of 8 to 16 inches are possible with isolated areas up to 20 inches. Damaging wind gusts of 100+ mph cannot be ruled out. Stay with WDSU for the latest updates.

  • Doctor who promoted ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment has advised Florida’s governor

    A California psychiatrist who has advised Gov. Ron DeSantis on the coronavirus pandemic recently promoted a drug for COVID-19 patients that federal disease experts have strongly warned against after a spike in calls to poison control centers.

  • Indictment accuses 2 officers of murdering Austin scientist

    Two Texas police officers, including one already under a murder indictment, were indicted Friday in the July 2019 shooting of an Austin scientist who neighbors reported as having a mental health crisis. A special Travis County grand jury indicted Austin police officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia on murder and deadly conduct counts in the shooting death of Mauris de Silva.

  • Police arrest teen accused of stabbing, killing homeowner during break-in

    Las Vegas police have arrested teen accused of stabbing and killing a homeowner during a break-in.

  • Fort Worth gunman hit with bricks by crowd died from blows to his head, report says

    The medical examiner’s office made its ruling on a gunman police said was stoned to death. The case has been presented to the district attorney’s office for review

  • Missing Indiana teen Aaliyah Ramirez found safe in Florida

    Aaliyah disappeared walking to her bus stop on April 27, 2021, in Syracuse, Indiana.

  • Former Professional Clown Charged in 30-Year-Old Cold Case Killing of Daughter

    Milwaukee County JailA man known for his work as “Silly the Clown” in southeast Wisconsin has been charged with the murder of his newborn daughter 30 years ago. Ronald Schroeder, 52, was taken into custody this week and charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child for the death of baby Catherine Schroeder in August 1991.The infant, not yet two months old at that time, was rushed to a hospital with what doctors determined to be shaken baby syndrome. Acco

  • Fort Worth phone store robbery led to discovery of $100 million conspiracy, feds say

    The investigation of a Fort Worth phone store robbery led to a much larger criminal conspiracy, officials say.

  • 9 people charged with improperly accessing thousands of Tennessee crash reports

    Last fall, officials first learned a former Memphis prosecutor’s employee had allegedly misused information. Newer documents show that eight other people were implicated, they accessed confidential information tens of thousands of times and they emailed reports to unauthorized people.

  • Elizabeth Holmes plans to accuse a former Theranos executive of 'intimate partner abuse' during her criminal trial, with claims that he threw 'sharp' objects at her and controlled how she ate and dressed

    Newly released court documents outline how Holmes plans to direct alleged wrongdoings to Ramesh Balwani, who she said exercised control over her.

  • Woman fights back alleged robber in Downey - Video

    Dashcam video shows a woman fight back against another woman who allegedly tried to rob her in the parking lot of a Downey shopping center.

  • Watch: Man throws a punch and swings security posts at bystanders at a Florida airport

    The man, a military vet, cursed at airport employees and kicked over a yellow "wet floor" sign, causing it to snap in half.

  • 2 brothers arrested; bodies found buried in Illinois yard

    Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago. The man and a brother were also arrested, though no charges were filed while police try to confirm the identities of the remains, said Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion. The investigation began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

  • Girl found dead in Richmond neighborhood according to Crime Insider

    Girl found dead in Richmond neighborhood according to Crime Insider

  • Criminal investigation against the Dodgers' Trevor Bauer filed with district attorney

    Pasadena police file a criminal investigation against Trevor Bauer to the L.A. County district attorney, who will determine whether to bring charges.

  • Mountain lion killed after attacking child in California

    A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California was shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities said Saturday. The 65-pound (30-kilogram) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas and “dragged him about 45 yards" across the front lawn, said Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The boy suffered significant traumatic injuries to his head and upper torso but was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital, Foy said.

  • ‘Just Kill Her ASAP’: Jealous College Student Accused of Wild Plot to Murder Her Lover’s Wife

    MARTIN BUREAUA dark web cybercriminal who advertised hitmen for hire was so spooked by a request from a young Washington state woman—who wanted her married lover’s wife dead—that he gave her up to the feds.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit unsealed this week, which details a surreal plot originating with a chance encounter at an event hosted by Landmark, a self-help organization with roots in the 1970s, which has been labeled as a sort of “cult-lite” by some. The case centers o