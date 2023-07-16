One man dead in double shooting outside 7-Eleven in Hampton Sunday morning

One man was killed and another man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning at a 7-Eleven in Hampton.

According to a news release from police, both men were part of a large crowd gathered in the 7-Eleven parking lot when someone approached and shot them before fleeing. Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.

Officers responded to the convenience store at 2:26 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Mercury Boulevard. The crowd of people was still there when police arrived, and officers found one man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information available. Police encourage anyone with information to call 757-727-6111 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

