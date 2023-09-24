One man dead after fight earlier Saturday on MIlwaukee's north side. Police investigating.

A shooting that took place Saturday night on Milwaukee’s north side left one dead, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police reports state that the shooting took place on the 1900 block of N. 8th St. around 7 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old, sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee Medical Examiner records indicate the victim was a man.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; police say the incident seems to be related to a physical fight that occurred earlier. They continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police seek suspect in killing of man on north side