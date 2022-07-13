Man in custody following fatal shoot Wednesday at Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park

LANCASTER — A 32-year-old man is dead following a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park, Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said.

He identified the victim as Justin A. Pierce, of Lancaster, who died from a single gunshot wound. Greenfield Township medical personal tried to revive him at the scene but were unsuccessful.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old county resident Cody Blaine in connection with the shooting. Blaine is currently in the county jail on an aggravated murder charge.

Lape said the shooting followed a dispute of some kind between the two men but didn't know what the argument was about.

He said the shooting happened outdoors at the mobile home park at 2445 Columbus-Lancaster Road, or U.S. 33, at lot No. 137.

Lape said the incident is under investigation.

