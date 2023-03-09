One man dead after hit and runThursday morning, police say

One man is dead following a hit and run accident that occurred early Thursday on the southbound exit ramp at Macon Road and I-185, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan identified the victim as 34-year-old Robert Antonio Carter who was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 6:05 a.m.

Police say the incident has been ruled a hit and run. They were called out to the scene between 3:30-4:30 a.m., according to officials.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.