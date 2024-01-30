A weekend shooting at 200 Waco Road left one man dead and two others hospitalized

One man is dead and two others remain in the hospital Monday following a weekend shooting in Kings Mountain, according to Kings Mountain Police.

Kings Mountain Chief Gerald Childress said Tyshem Daquan Sharpe, 30, died from his injuries.

A 37-year-old woman suffered a minor injury and was treated and released, and Childress said two other men remain hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

He said they hope to get more information into the shooting, which occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday on Waco Road, following interviews Monday afternoon.

"I just left a meeting with the captain over the CID unit, and we are still following up on some pretty significant leads," Childress said. "We have some folks to interview this afternoon, and we are still working with the SBI, just due to manpower issues, to assist with the investigation."

Childress said it was a chaotic scene when officers arrived, and they are working to talk to all the people who were at the location that morning and gain cooperation from them. He said the shooting took place at a house party, and officers have had their eye on the location for about a week before the incident took place. He said law enforcement had been in the process of working with the property owner to evict the tenant and had been monitoring the house.

"We had an officer in the area who heard the shots and responded prior to the 911 call," Childress said. "We were aware of that location and actively working to try address the problems there as best we could."

He said the officer heard between 10 and 15 shots fired.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kings Mountain Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 704-734-0444, or you may leave a tip through the Cleveland County Crime Stoppers App.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: One man dead in Kings Mountain shooting