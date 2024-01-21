One man dead in Lexington’s first fatal shooting this year, coroner says

A 29-year-old man has died in Lexington’s first homicide this year, according to the Lexington Police Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Lexington police say they were called to the 1000 block of McClain Drive just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting with a victim. Officers found a victim who had been shot and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Quante Johnson, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 5 a.m.

“Detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are continuing to investigate,” Detective Kristyn Klingshirn said in a news release Sunday.

No suspect information was provided by police. Investigators have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Lexington police can be reached at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

Lexington had reported five non-fatal shootings prior to the city’s first homicide this year, according to Lexington police data. The city’s first homicide in 2023 didn’t occur until February. Lexington reported 24 murders last year, its fewest in several years.