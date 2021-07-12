One man dead after a Monday shooting at a North Miami-Dade grocery store, cops say

A Monday morning shooting killed a man at a North Miami-Dade grocery store, Miami-Dade police say.

When police got to J’s Food Market, 7606 NW 17th Ave., around 7:35 a.m. to investigate a shots-fired call, they found a shot man and the shooter gone. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s efforts couldn’t save the victim, whose name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

