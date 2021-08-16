One man dead in Moxham shooting

Aug. 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One man is dead following a shooting on Sunday in the Moxham section of Johnstown, authorities said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said police were called to Lunen Street near Park Avenue at 2:52 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

Police found a Black man in his late 20s deceased on the driver's side of a vehicle, Lees said. The man had died from an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday at ForensicDx in Windber. The victim's identity is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

The coroner's office and city detectives are investigating.

Johnstown Fire Department and 7th Ward EMS were also at the scene.