One man dead, multiple injured after shooting at gathering in south Fort Worth home

David Silva Ramirez
One man is dead and several people were injured following a shooting incident in a south Fort Worth home early Saturday morning, according to police.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Glen Abbey Drive in reference to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male shooting victim inside of a residence, officer Tracy Carter said.

Detectives found that there was a large gathering at the residence when a disturbance erupted and shots were fired by an unknown suspect, he said.

Additional shooting victims were located at local hospitals, and homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident.

