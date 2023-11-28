One man dead in North Linden shooting
A man is dead following a shooting in North Linden Monday evening.
The Columbus Division of Police responded to the area of East Weber and McGuffey Road at around 6:40 p.m., according to dispatchers. One victim, a man, was found at the scene and the medics pronounced him dead at 6:45 p.m.
Police could not provide any further information. Homicide detectives are on the scene and are currently investigating.
This is a developing story.
@ShahidMeighan
smeighan@dispatch.com
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One man dead following shooting in North Linden