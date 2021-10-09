One man dead in officer-involved shooting in Bell County

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Bell County .

The shooting happened early Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m., according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

Middlesboro Police Department requested KSP take over the investigation.

The man who was shot was taken to Middlesboro ARH. He was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Bell County coroner.

The name of the man shot was not released Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort, according to KSP.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information about the shooting or the officer or officers involved in the incident was available Saturday.