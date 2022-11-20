One man dead, one arrested in North Port shooting
The North Port Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday morning.
Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at Grande Court Apartments at the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue, where all of the subjects involved knew each other.
https://t.co/pzSg7cJ3lB pic.twitter.com/9iqXgb8xw6
— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) November 19, 2022
North Port resident Dylan James Baker, 43, was killed by a single gunshot wound, police officials said.
Officers have charged a 51-year-old North Port man and are conducting an investigation.
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Police identify suspect in fatal North Port shooting