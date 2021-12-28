One man dead, one arrested after shooting follows argument in Lincoln County

One man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation that led to a shooting in Lincoln County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting took place in the Kings Mountain area in Lincoln County just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest citation. The citation says Robin Dunn, 24, of Danville, drew a gun during a verbal altercation and fired several rounds at two people as they were running away.

One of the victims, Gregory Galloway, 33, was shot in the upper chest, KSP said. He fled to the Mountain Stop Store on KY 501 seeking assistance and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.

The other victim was believed to have been injured but fled to an unknown location, according to the arrest citation.

After the shooting, Dunn got in a vehicle and fled the scene with another individual. He was later detained after a foot chase with police, the citation reads.

Dunn was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center and charged with murder plus one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.