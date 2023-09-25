One man dead, one in custody following fatal stabbing in Reynoldsburg Monday morning

One man is in custody following a fatal stabbing in Reynoldsburg early Monday morning that left a man dead.

Reynoldsburg police officers were called to the 9100 block of Firstgate Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Once arrived, officers found Buddy Majhi, 36, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Majhi was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:34 a.m.

A 33-year-old acquaintance of Majhi was also found at the scene. Reynoldsburg police arrested him and transported him to the Licking County jail without incident. His identity has not been released because charges have yet filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

