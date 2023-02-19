One man dead, one injured after shooting on Tremont Street in Roxbury, authorities say

One man is dead and one injured after a shooting on Tremont Street in Roxbury.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 958 Tremont St., a little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital, one was pronounced dead and the second is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This comes after a woman was found dead after a shooting in the area of 15 Fermoy Heights in Dorchester.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

