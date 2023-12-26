One man dead, one injured in Pompano shooting

One man died and another was injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach on Christmas, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue at about 7:21 p.m. Monday and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, where one died, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.