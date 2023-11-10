One man dead, one woman critically injured in shooting at NE Ocala mobile home park

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting Thursday at a northeast Ocala mobile home park.

Ocala police officials said they received a call at 5:02 p.m. about the shooting and responded to Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park, 1612 NE 25th Ave. Officers arrived at 5:05 p.m. and found two people inside one of the mobile homes.

Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park

A woman was alive was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Officials said she suffered a gunshot wound.

A man was discovered deceased. His cause of death is unknown. Officers were waiting on the Medical Examiner's Office to arrive on scene.

Authorities said they're trying to piece together what happened. They did not say whether a weapon was found in the residence. They also declined to say who called 911 or to describe the relationship between the man and woman.

An officer and an evidence technician at the crime scene on Thursday.

The names of the victims were not released by police officials pending notification of their families.

Detectives were outside talking with neighbors and processing the scene for clues or evidence.

The city has seen its fair share of gun violence within the past month. A week ago, a man was fatally shot in a Burger King parking lot.

An Ocala police officer outside looking for evidence at Thursday's crime scene

In October, officers responded to a murder/suicide and a couple found dead inside a southeast Ocala residence. The latter case remains under investigation.

Shooting death: Police identify man who was fatally shot Nov. 3 outside an Ocala Burger King

In 2022, Ocala police investigated seven murders. So far this year, the agency has recorded nine homicides.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call the Ocala Police Department at (352)369-7000, Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

