One man dead after an overnight shooting in Hollywood, police say

An overnight argument turned into an overnight shooting that left one man dead and one man in police custody, Hollywood police said Thursday morning.

Neither the name of the dead man nor that of the suspected gunman have been released.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on 62nd Avenue between Washington and Madison streets.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

