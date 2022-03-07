One man dead after an overnight shooting in a Miami Beach apartment building, cops say

Monday morning dawned in a South Beach residential neighborhood with Miami Beach police investigating a fatal shooting in an apartment building.

Crime scene tape surrounded the two-floor Art Deco building at 761 Jefferson Ave., where police say they found a man shot around 12:55 a.m. He died after Miami Beach Fire Rescue took him to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police cars clogged the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Eighth Street as Monday’s rush hour began.

Anyone with information on this can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or at the website.

Warning issued for spring breakers and all swimmers from Miami Beach to Palm Beach

The 44 Percent: Ukraine, ‘Snowfall’ & Miami Beach pledges to change Spring Break policy