One man dead in 'police-involved shooting' in Derry

Apr. 10—DERRY — A quiet afternoon in a neighborhood off Bypass 28 was shattered by the sound of two gunshots around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

About 15 minutes later, police converged on the area, shutting down Olde Coach Road and taking up positions around a house located on that street.

A neighbor said she heard six more shots ring out and watched later as someone was removed from the house and taken away in an ambulance.

"It was very distressing," said Dori Jamieson, of 75 Bypass 28.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella confirmed that one man died as a result of an "officer-involved shooting."

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, Formella said in a press release. "The officers involved in this incident are from the Derry Police Department and no officers involved suffered any physical injuries."

More information will be released as it becomes available, Formella said.

Derry Police Capt. Vernon Thomas, spokesman for the Derry police, could not be reached for comment.

Social media accounts, based on conversations heard on a police scanner, indicated that a 50-year-old man was shot in the chest. A large police presence remained on-scene as of 6 p.m.

Jamieson said that at around 2:30 p.m. she and her husband Dave Corriveau heard two gunshots come from a house that backs up to their back yard.

"There were two shots a minute or two apart," she said. "I kept saying, 'What was that?' We were looking outside."

Some time went by when seemingly, out of nowhere, "police just swarmed" the area, she said.

She said officers were in an adjacent back yard where they could view the back of the house where the original shots came from.

At some point, six shots rang out and police ran toward the house.

"Police shot from the neighbor's back yard," she said. "I saw them setting up there."

Prior to the gunfire, she said she heard "a lot of yelling."

Jamieson said a family moved in to the house about a year ago and have a two-year-old daughter and a dog.

Jamieson said she hadn't heard anything from local or state officials about what happened, adding that she didn't know if the victim lived in the house "or if he was just roaming around the neighborhood."

Staff writers Teddy Tauscher and Bill Kirk contributed to this report.