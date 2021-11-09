One man is dead and a search for his killers is underway in the Midlands, SC cops say

A Midlands man was fatally shot and the Sumter Police Department is searching for his killer — or killers.

Tyrone Prince, 36, was found shot inside a vehicle parked in the road outside of his Rolling Creek Drive home Friday, police said in a news release.

It was after 6 p.m. when officers responding to a shots fired call at the home about two miles from Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital discovered Prince, according to the release.

Prince died while being taken to the hospital, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

After shots were fired, two men, possibly in their 20s, were seen running toward Boulevard Road from a car parked in the driveway of Prince’s home, according to the release.

Further information on the men was not available. There was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.