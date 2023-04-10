One man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Road early Sunday, Columbus police say

One man is dead following a shooting early Sunday on Buena Vista Road, according to Columbus Police.

Police say they were called out to 4900 block of Buena Vista road where they found 39-year-old Dale Williams lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 4:11 a.m. by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Ben Saxon, according to a release.

One other person was taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released, officials say. The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. No further information was provided on how this victim was related to the fatal shooting.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this incident you can contact Sgt. K. Phillips at 706-225-4408 or kphillips@columbusga.org.

People can also submit a tip anonymously via TipSoft.