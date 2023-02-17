One man dead after shooting early Friday morning in Columbus, police say

A man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning in the area of Ewart Avenue and Forsyth Street in Columbus, Columbus Police said in a release.

Wiley “Lee” Jackson, 63, was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan at 4:45 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the area around 3:50 a.m. and found Jackson lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to officials. Attempts to save Jackson’s life by EMS were unsuccessful.

Jackson’s killing is the fifth homicide in Muscogee County this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Det. Roy Green at 706-225-4261 or the homicide line at 706-225-3161. Citizens can also submit anonymous tips through TipSoft.