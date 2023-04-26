One man dead in shooting involving Livingston police officers, Merced deputies say

One person died by suicide Tuesday, and a Livingston police officer opened fire during a confrontation in Winton, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Few details were immediately available. Deputies said no police officers were injured.

The incident occurred in the 7200 block of Vine Avenue.

One adult male was pronounced dead on the scene, and another adult male was taken into custody, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said a Livingston Police officer fired one shot at the occupants of a vehicle.

Deputies said video of the incident showed the driver die by suicide.

“All names are being withheld at this time,” deputies said, “pending further investigation and notification to the next of kin.”