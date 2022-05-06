Wife, son-in-law shot, killed by husband in Gwinnett County home, police say

Two people have died after a shooting in Lawrenceville Thursday night.

Gwinnett County police say 61-year-old Bernie Mack shot and killed his wife, 61-year-old Bridget Mack, and his son-in-law, 36-year-old Jeremy Santos, at the couple’s Lawrenceville home.

Officers were called to the Harbor Bay Drive home just after 6 p.m. Thursday night to reports of a person shot during a domestic incident. When they arrived, they found Bridget Mack dead inside the home and Santos dead lying next to a car further down the street.

Bridget Mack’s daughter told police the she and her husband, Santos, became worried about her mother when she did not arrive at their home like she was supposed to, so they went to search for her.

When they arrived to her mother and step-father’s home, they found Bridget Mack dead from a gunshot wound, and called police.

Bridget Mack’s daughter reported to police that as they were leaving the scene, they saw Bernie Mack, her step-father, near the entrance of the subdivision. Bernie Mack and Santos exchanged gunfire and Santos was fatally struck.

Bernice Mack was still on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody. He is being charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Detectives believe that an argument between Bridget and Bernie Mack led to the initial shooting.

