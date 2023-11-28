One man dead after shooting Monday in Lansing

LANSING — A 30-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a shooting on Lansing's south side, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Cedar Street about 6:13 p.m. where they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said in a release.

"So far, no arrests have been made," spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said in a press release. "This is an active investigation.

Police did not release any other information about the homicide.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517- 483-4600 and choose option 5, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7876, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing shooting leaves 1 man dead