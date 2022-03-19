One man dead after shooting near UNT in Denton, police investigating

One man is dead following a shooting incident in Denton on Saturday morning just north of the University of North Texas.

At about 2 a.m., police officers heard several gunshots in the 100 block of Fry Street. Witnesses directed officers to a man lying on the ground with multiple apparent gunshot wounds, Denton police said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police. No arrests have been announced.