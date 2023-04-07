One man dead after shooting in Norfolk

A man died Thursday night in Norfolk, police say.

According to a tweet from the department, Norfolk police are investigating a shooting about 8:25 p.m. in the 6400 block of Faraday Court in the Norview neighborhood.

A man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, police said. No further information has been made available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Visit PilotOnline.com for updates.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com