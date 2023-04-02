One man dead after shooting in south Fort Worth on Saturday evening

A man is dead after he was shot in south Fort Worth Saturday evening and no suspect is in custody, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 6:15 p.m. to the 4200 block of South Freeway to find the victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He was dead at the scene when officers arrived.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next-of-kin has been notified. Homicide detectives are investigating.