One man dead after shooting Sunday morning in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A South Bend man is dead following an early-morning shooting Sunday in downtown South Bend.

At around 3:20 a.m. April 9, South Bend Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of South Lafayette Boulevard.

According to police, officers investigating at the scene were told that a male victim had been taken to Memorial Hospital. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Eddie Tyler of South Bend. Tyler ultimately died from his injuries at the hospital.

Tyler's autopsy was scheduled for Monday, April 10 in Kalamazoo.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 574-288-STOP.

Email Tribune staff writer Claire Reid at cereid@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: One man dead after Sunday morning shooting on South Lafayette Blvd.