One man dead in southwest Atlanta shooting after dispute, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday.

Officers said around 3:30 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Cooper Street in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two men.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

