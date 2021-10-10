One man dead after Sunday morning shooting at a South Florida strip club, cops say

A man died in the parking lot of a Palm Beach County strip club after an overnight shooting, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they found the man when got to Playhouse 2 adult entertainment club, 8340 Resource Dr., around 3:08 a.m. after a call came in about the shooting. A possible second person hit had an abrasion and was taken to a hospital.

No information about the gunman has been been released yet.

According to the club’s Instagram account, Saturday night at 10 p.m. was “RG’s Birthday Bash” presented by TWB and DJ Eyemax and featuring Fort Lauderdale rapper FCG Heem and Friends.

Anybody who knows anything can call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477 (TIPS).

