One man dead after Sunday night shooting in Kansas City, police say

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night at 56th Street and Park Avenue in Kansas City, according to police.

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 51st Street and Park Avenue on a reported sound of gun shots. The call was then upgraded to a shooting at 56th.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, he said. Police began giving the man first aid until EMS arrived on scene and declared the victim dead.

Carlisle said there is no suspect information available as of Monday morning. Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel continue to investigate, recover evidence and speak to potential witnesses.

A couple of hours later, just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to another homicide about a mile away in the 5200 block of Walrond Avenue. A man was found dead in a residence there with unknown bodily trauma, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.