One man dead, suspect in custody after shooting near Sacramento Executive Airport

A man was killed and a suspect was arrested following a shooting Sunday morning in Sacramento’s Freeport Manor neighborhood.

Just before noon, Sacramento police officers responded to the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard after reports of a shooting. Officers found one person with at least one gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police did not release information about the arrested suspect. The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.