One man dead after triple shooting on I-95 in Darien

A 31-year-old man died after a triple shooting on Interstate 95 in Darien early Wednesday morning, according to police.

A vehicle driving slowly on Noroton Ave. in the area of Maple Street approached a sergeant from the Darien Police Department just before 4 a.m. Wednesday and reported that two passengers in their car were shot, according to Darien police.

Two of the victims were transported by Darien EMS to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.. Darien officers remained on site as the Connecticut State Police were called. The driver, 29, stayed on the scene with a minor wound to the right shoulder and declined medical attention.

The front-seat passenger, identified by police as 31-year-old Earl Gayle, was pronounced dead at Stamford Hospital shortly after, state police said. The 28-year-old back-seat passenger underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition, state police said.

State police shut down a long stretch of I-95 south from Exit 10 to Exit 18 during the investigation. While investigating, detectives found 10 shell casings near the Exit 16 on-ramp. Other items were seized, including the driver’s New York-registered Infiniti G37.

Darien police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

State police are looking for information on the case and anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact the Western District Major Crimes Squad detectives at Troop G at 203-696-2500.