One man dead after truck hits culvert, flips on Pawnee Road

PAWNEE − A Springfield man died after his truck overturned just northwest of Pawnee early Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old driver, whose identity has not been released, was found in the 2007 GMC truck. He was pronounced dead in the 12700 block of Pawnee Road by the Sangamon County Coroner's office.

A passer-by made the call about the crash that came into Sangamon County Central Dispatch at 7:08 a.m. Sunday, said Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the initial investigation indicated the accident happened "several hours" before the 911 call was made.

Campbell said a deputies' investigation indicated the truck was northbound, left the roadway on the east side and struck a culvert causing the truck to flip.

The driver was partially ejected from the truck, which was found in a farm field just off the road, Campbell said.

The truck's airbag deployed, though it appeared that the driver was not using his seatbelt, he added.

Campbell said he didn't immediately know if road conditions were a factor in the accident.

Allmon said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

