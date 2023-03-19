One man dead, two in custody after double shooting in Dallas Saturday afternoon

A 23-year-old man is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Dallas, according to police.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of South Westmoreland Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday where they found Donavon Jones, 19, and Jacory Simpson, 23, shot inside a business, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition where Jones died.

Police said Jones was outside the business when Simpson approached him and shot and killed him. Simpson then tried to leave the area but ran into the building where he got into an argument with Taquan Cook, 20, who shot Simpson.

Simpson is still in the hospital and an arrest warrant has been issued for murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police. Cook is charged with assault causing serious bodily injury and was taken to the Dallas County Jail.