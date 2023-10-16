One man dead, two men injured after shooting near Savannah High School

A shooting Monday afternoon near Savannah High School left one man dead and two other men seriously injured.

Savannah Police officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Harrison Street following a ShotSpotter report around 2 p.m. One man died at the scene and the other two gunshot victims were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, according to a departmental press release.

SPD Communications Manager Neil Penttila said that no Savannah High School students were injured. Other media outlets have reported that Savannah High went on a soft lockdown per Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools' protocol, although the lockdown has not been confirmed by Savannah Morning News.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after a Savannah High student was shot while walking to school.

No arrests have been made and SPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with info should call CrimeStoppers, 912-234-2020.

