One man dead, two others injured in Dunn Avenue shooting

Feb. 15—CHEYENNE — One man is dead after a shooting that took place around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Dunn Avenue.

The Cheyenne Police Department said in a Facebook post that investigators believe two male shooters were involved in the incident. "Both sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital," an update to the post said.

The 3300 block of Dunn is just north of Pershing Boulevard and west of the Capitol 16 movie theater.

While CPD has not confirmed whether the shooting took place outdoors or in a home, the body of the deceased man was lying in the street, at the intersection of Second Avenue and Dunn Avenue, when Wyoming Tribune Eagle journalists arrived on the scene. There were multiple evidence markers along Dunn Avenue, indicating that the shots were possibly fired in the street.

Around six or seven CPD cars were in the area of the crime scene, along with the CPD K-9 unit, American Medical Response and Cheyenne Fire Rescue vehicles.

For several hours Thursday afternoon, roads were blocked off on Dunn Avenue at Third Avenue to the north, Braun Drive to the south, and along Second Avenue at Alexander Avenue to the west and Amherst Road to the east. The scene was later cleared, and all streets reopened.

Arp and Alta Vista elementary schools were placed into a secure perimeter out of caution around 2:05 p.m., meaning the doors were locked but classes continued as normal. Both schools reopened by 3 p.m., once CPD confirmed there was no threat to the area.

Detectives are asking residents living within or near the 3300 block of Dunn Avenue who have a security camera to review the footage between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. and notify CPD of anything suspicious. The number to call is 307-637-6513.

No information about a possible motive for the shooting was available by press time.

On his Facebook page, Cheyenne art gallery owner Harvey Deselms said the shootings took place less than a block from his home.

"Lots of lives changed today, prayers to those directly involved and for our amazing neighborhood," he wrote. "I'm sure no one thinks of such a thing happening in their neighborhood, much less your backyard."

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.