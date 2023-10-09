One man dead in weekend shooting, police seeking suspect

A shooting in Shelby early Saturday has left one dead and Shelby Police seeking leads on the person responsible.

Shelby Police Chief Police Brad Fraser said the 911 call came in at 3:41 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Broad Street. He said Howard Samuel Baccus, 67, of Shelby, was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where he succumbed to his injuries.

Fraser said Monday police are still working leads but have no suspects as of yet.

Police ask that anyone with information concerning this incident to contact Shelby Police at 704-484-6845 or CrimeStoppers of Cleveland County at 704-481-TIPS or through the Crime Stoppers P3 app.

