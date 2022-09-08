One man dead after west Fort Worth shooting Wednesday evening, police say

One man is dead after a shooting in west Fort Worth on Wednesday evening, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to a 911 call that a man with a gunshot wound was in the area of the Kroger at 9114 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, who police were told was driven there by an acquaintance, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by MedStar paramedics, according to police.

Police believe the man’s death is related to a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail, a neighborhood area about a mile from the Kroger.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating. Police did not provide any other details Wednesday night.