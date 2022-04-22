One man dead, woman injured after double shooting in Dorchester

One person is dead and one injured after a double shooting in Dorchester early Friday morning, officials said.

According to Boston EMS, emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue near the Martin Luther King Jr. School around 12:00 a.m. where they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where one man was pronounced dead and a woman suffers non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names have not been released at this time.

Boston Police confirmed there is no danger to the public.

No additional information was available. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

