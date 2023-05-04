One man dead, a woman ‘seriously injured’ after shooting in Eagle on Thursday morning

Shaun Goodwin
·1 min read

A 46-year-old man died, and an adult woman was “seriously injured” after a shooting occurred in Eagle early Thursday morning, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the shooting occurred shortly after midnight inside a home in the Banbury subdivision near Chinden Boulevard and Locust Grove Road in southern Eagle. Upon arriving at the house, Eagle Police found the man deceased and the woman with what appeared to be “life-threatening injuries.” The individuals were known to each other, according to the release.

No one else was injured in the incident, and there is no active threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.