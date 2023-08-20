One man dies after a Saturday night shooting in Old North Sacramento

Police are investigating the death of a man after a shooting Saturday night in Old North Sacramento, authorities said.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. on the 1300 block of Dixieanne Avenue, near Sacramento Regional Transit’s Swanston station, according to a department news release.

The man had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Officers provided aid until Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived, authorities said. The victim was later pronounced dead by fire officials.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are leading an investigation, police said. There was no suspect information as of Sunday morning, according to law enforcement.

The victim’s name will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of family.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking any witnesses to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted on the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.